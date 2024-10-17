Josh Allen vuole la sua rivincita (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Josh Allen si siede al tavolo della conferenza stampa ancora vestito da gara. Cappello in testa e sguardo basso: «Losing to them sucks». Ovviamente, quel “them” si riferisce ai Kansas City Chiefs, capaci di mandarlo a casa dai playoff per 3 volte in altrettanti tentativi. Il record in stagione regolare dice 3-1 per Buffalo, ma ai playoff la musica è ben diversa: la storia dei Bills in post season, poi, ricca di delusioni, è sale sulle ferite che già fanno fatica a rimarginarsi. Volente o nolente, la giovane carriera del numero 17 di Buffalo è legata a doppio filo a quella di Patrick Mahomes. Ultimouomo.com - Josh Allen vuole la sua rivincita Leggi tutta la notizia su Ultimouomo.com (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024)si siede al tavolo della conferenza stampa ancora vestito da gara. Cappello in testa e sguardo basso: «Losing to them sucks». Ovviamente, quel “them” si riferisce ai Kansas City Chiefs, capaci di mandarlo a casa dai playoff per 3 volte in altrettanti tentativi. Il record in stagione regolare dice 3-1 per Buffalo, ma ai playoff la musica è ben diversa: la storia dei Bills in post season, poi, ricca di delusioni, è sale sulle ferite che già fanno fatica a rimarginarsi. Volente o nolente, la giovane carriera del numero 17 di Buffalo è legata a doppio filo a quella di Patrick Mahomes.

