Rapid Response in Lebanon: Education Cannot Wait and Strategic Partners Approve Additional US$1.5 Million First Emergency Response in Lebanon, Total ECW Funding in Lebanon Tops US$25.8 Million (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - As conflict escalates, 1.2 Million people are displaced with children facing grave risks. The expanded ECW First Emergency Response delivered by UNICEF will support quality, holistic Education in high-risk zones, reaching 20,330 children. NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/



In Response to the escalating crisis in Lebanon, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and its Strategic Partners announced today US$1.5 Million in Additional Funding to support inclusive and safe access to quality Education for girls and boys impacted by the conflict. The First Emergency Response Grant cost extension to the Education sector in Lebanon will be delivered by UNICEF as ECW and its Strategic Partners work to expand their Education Response to the escalating conflict, which has already displaced approximately 1.2 Million people. ECW's US$25. Liberoquotidiano.it - Rapid Response in Lebanon: Education Cannot Wait and Strategic Partners Approve Additional US$1.5 Million First Emergency Response in Lebanon, Total ECW Funding in Lebanon Tops US$25.8 Million Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - As conflict escalates, 1.2people are displaced with children facing grave risks. The expanded ECWdelivered by UNICEF will support quality, holisticin high-risk zones, reaching 20,330 children. NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Into the escalating crisis in(ECW) and itsannounced today.5into support inclusive and safe access to qualityfor girls and boys impacted by the conflict. TheGrant cost extension to thesector inwill be delivered by UNICEF as ECW and itswork to expand theirto the escalating conflict, which has already displaced approximately 1.2people. ECW's

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Israel hits Beirut with air strikes for first time in five days - The strikes come after Israel continued raids on the south and east of Lebanon - it says it's hitting Hezbollah sites. (bbc.co.uk)

Middle East latest: Israeli strike rocks Beirut suburb in first attack on Lebanon capital in days, as US gives Netanyahu ultimatum - As Israel intensifies its assault on northern Gaza and charities sound the alarm over suffering throughout the enclave, the US has given Benjamin Netanyahu's government 30 days to improve the ... (news.sky.com)

Putin and Netanyahu are both on barbaric crusades. Why is our response to each man so different? - The broad similarities between the Ukrainian and Palestinian conflicts pose a serious challenge for the global community, with many countries open to the charge of hypocrisy ... (irishtimes.com)