Mister Movie | Wicked, Cynthia Erivo reagisce alle modifiche “offensive” e “dolorose” dei poster dei fan (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) L’attesa per Wicked e il successo della campagna promozionale Con l’uscita del tanto atteso adattamento cinematografico di Wicked prevista per novembre, Universal Pictures ha intensificato la promozione del film. La strategia pubblicitaria ha riscosso un ottimo riscontro finora, con le prevendite che sono solo seconde a quelle di Deadpool & Wolverine nel 2024. Tra i tanti materiali promozionali, tuttavia, un poster in particolare ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti tra i fan, tanto da innescare una polemica inaspettata. Wicked: Il poster del film genera polemiche tra i fan, Cynthia Erivo si esprime Il poster omaggia chiaramente la celebre locandina dello spettacolo di Broadway, un’illustrazione iconica che mostra Elphaba (la strega malvagia) con il suo cappello che le copre gli occhi, mentre Glinda le sussurra all’orecchio. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Wicked, Cynthia Erivo reagisce alle modifiche “offensive” e “dolorose” dei poster dei fan Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) L’attesa pere il successo della campagna promozionale Con l’uscita del tanto atteso adattamento cinematografico diprevista per novembre, Universal Pictures ha intensificato la promozione del film. La strategia pubblicitaria ha riscosso un ottimo riscontro finora, con le prevendite che sono solo seconde a quelle di Deadpool & Wolverine nel 2024. Tra i tanti materiali promozionali, tuttavia, unin particolare ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti tra i fan, tanto da innescare una polemica inaspettata.: Ildel film genera polemiche tra i fan,si esprime Ilomaggia chiaramente la celebre locandina dello spettacolo di Broadway, un’illustrazione iconica che mostra Elphaba (la strega malvagia) con il suo cappello che le copre gli occhi, mentre Glinda le sussurra all’orecchio.

