Cina: Zhejiang, Ningbo ospita mostra per sesto World Buddhist Forum (2) (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Ningbo, 15 ott – (Xinhua) – Delle persone visitano una mostra per la sesta edizione del World Buddhist Forum a Ningbo, nella provincia orientale cinese dello Zhejiang, oggi 15 ottobre 2024. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua Romadailynews.it - Cina: Zhejiang, Ningbo ospita mostra per sesto World Buddhist Forum (2) Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024), 15 ott – (Xinhua) – Delle persone visitano unaper la sesta edizione del, nella provincia orientale cinese dello, oggi 15 ottobre 2024. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua

