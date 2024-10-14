Kill Knight, la recensione: uno dei migliori indie del 2024 (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Devil Daggers è uno degli sparatutto in prima persona più intriganti, difficili e profondi, ma nascosti tra mille altri indie, degli ultimi dieci anni. È un titolo frenetico che ti catapulta in un’arena per affrontare infinite legioni di demoni, armato di pugnali da lanciare a ripetizione. Ci sono solo 13 nemici e l’obiettivo è solo quello di correre il più possibile. Eppure, grazie a un movimento articolato e fluido con diversi trick da apprendere, si rivela rapidamente molto più complicato e magnetico del previsto. Un discorso simile si può fare per il sequel, HYPER DEMON, e per il nuovo Kill Knight. La similitudine tra i due progetti di Sorath e il gioco targato PlaySide è abbastanza immediata da percepire dopo averli giocati entrambi. Game-experience.it - Kill Knight, la recensione: uno dei migliori indie del 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Devil Daggers è uno degli sparatutto in prima persona più intriganti, difficili e profondi, ma nascosti tra mille altri, degli ultimi dieci anni. È un titolo frenetico che ti catapulta in un’arena per affrontare infinite legioni di demoni, armato di pugnali da lanciare a ripetizione. Ci sono solo 13 nemici e l’obiettivo è solo quello di correre il più possibile. Eppure, grazie a un movimento articolato e fluido con diversi trick da apprendere, si rivela rapidamente molto più complicato e magnetico del previsto. Un discorso simile si può fare per il sequel, HYPER DEMON, e per il nuovo. La similitudine tra i due progetti di Sorath e il gioco targato PlaySide è abbastanza immediata da percepire dopo averli giocati entrambi.

