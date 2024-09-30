RFOptic Has Received Three Purchase Orders from a Fortune 500 Customer for its RFoF 6GHz Subsystem (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) The Subsystem will include RFOptic's unique remote management and monitoring capabilities PARLIN, N.J, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G applications used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has Received an order from a Fortune 500 enterprise for its RFoF 6GHz Subsystem. The first order encompasses a 19" 2U high-density 6GHz bidirectional RFoF Subsystem for 5G testing in one of the Company's European labs. The second order concerns testing the interoperability and handover between various base stations from several vendors deployed at the Company's test site. For this purpose, RFOptic is using its 19" 1U generic 6GHz bidirectional Subsystem.
RFOptic Has Received Three Purchase Orders from a Fortune 500 Customer for its RFoF 6GHz Subsystem - The first order encompasses a 19" 2U high-density 6GHz bidirectional RFoF subsystem for 5G testing in one of the Company's European labs. The second order concerns testing the interoperability and handover between various base stations from several vendors deployed at the Company's test site.
