Bianca Belair:”Il mid-card title femminile metterebbe in risalto il talento della nostra divisione” (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Dal 2015, la WWE ha fatto uno sforzo consapevole per prendere il wrestling femminile più seriamente, con la ‘Women’s Revolution’ che si è rivelata un successo tra i fan. All’inizio di quest’anno, NXT ha introdotto il primo mid-card title femminile della WWE con il North American Women’s Championship di Kelani Jordan. Potrebbe accadere lo stesso nel roster principale? Parlando al “Battleground Podcast”, la campionessa di coppia femminile Bianca Belair ha aggiunto la sua voce a coloro che chiedono un mid-card title femminile nel roster principale della WWE. La Belair, che è anche una ex campionessa di Raw, SmackDown, ritiene che un titolo del genere sarebbe un vantaggio netto per la divisione femminile: “Il nostro roster è così ricco di talento tutte cercano di guadagnarsi un posto nella card.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
