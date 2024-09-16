Emmy Awards 2024: trionfano Sh?gun e The Bear (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Gli Emmy Awards 2024 si sono conclusi con una serata ricca di sorprese e conferme: ecco i vincitori della 76ª edizione. Due delle serie più attese dell’anno, Sh?gun e The Bear, hanno dominato la scena, raccogliendo rispettivamente 18 e 11 premi, cementando il loro status di eccellenza nel panorama televisivo internazionale. I vincitori degli “Emmy Awards 2024” (Credits: ANSA) – VelvetMagEmmy Awards 2024, il dominio di Sh?gun La serie drammatica Sh?gun, ambientata nel Giappone feudale, ha superato tutte le aspettative conquistando ben 18 premi, inclusi quelli per Miglior Serie Drammatica, Miglior Regia e Miglior Sceneggiatura. Il realismo storico, unito a una regia spettacolare e a interpretazioni magistrali, ha permesso a Sh?gun di emergere come il vero protagonista della serata.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
