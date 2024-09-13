Pylontech US Showcases at RE+ 2024 (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Pylontech US made a strong presence at RE+ 2024, North America's largest clean energy expo, held this week in Anaheim, California. Following years of growth, Pylontech accelerated its localization strategy last year, achieving a significant milestone by establishing a local subsidiary in Dallas earlier this year. This move marks a breakthrough in the U.S. market, reinforcing the company's commitment to create and share values with its global customers and partners. Winnie Wei, General Manager of Pylontech US, spoke with International Alliance for Battery and Energy Storage about the company's strategic developments in the U.S. market.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
