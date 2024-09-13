Fulham – West Ham United – pronostico, formazioni, notizie dalle squadre (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Una battaglia tutta londinese in Premier League si svolgerà sabato 14 settembre pomeriggio al Craven Cottage, quando il Fulham ospiterà il West Ham United. Entrambe le squadre, che non sono riuscite a vincere le ultime partite prima della pausa internazionale, si affrontano per la prima volta da aprile, quando gli Hammers sono stati sconfitti per 2-0 dai Cottagers al London Stadium. Il calcio di inizio di Fulham – West Ham United è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Fulham – West Ham United a che punto sono le due squadre Fulham Dopo aver perso la prima partita di Premier League della nuova stagione contro il Manchester United per 1-0, il Fulham ha risposto raccogliendo quattro punti nelle due partite successive prima della pausa internazionale.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
