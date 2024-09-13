Fulham – West Ham United – pronostico formazioni notizie dalle squadre

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Una battaglia tutta londinese in Premier League si svolgerà sabato 14 settembre pomeriggio al Craven Cottage, quando ilospiterà ilHam. Entrambe le, che non sono riuscite a vincere le ultime partite prima della pausa internazionale, si affrontano per la prima volta da aprile, quando gli Hammers sono stati sconfitti per 2-0 dai Cottagers al London Stadium. Il calcio di inizio diHamè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitaHama che punto sono le dueDopo aver perso la prima partita di Premier League della nuova stagione contro il Manchesterper 1-0, ilha risposto raccogliendo quattro punti nelle due partite successive prima della pausa internazionale.