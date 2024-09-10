Laifen Reimagines the Future of Oral Care with Unveiling of Industry-first Toothbrush at IFA 2024 (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The pioneering lifestyle-tech brand, Laifen, today made waves at IFA Berlin 2024 with the Unveiling of its latest personal Care products, showcasing the groundbreaking new Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium, the powerful SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer and the compact Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer. Attracting a significant audience to its booth launch event, Laifen once again demonstrated its ability to lead personal Care technology trends and redefine modern lifestyles through its commitment to constant innovation. A Revolutionary Electric Toothbrush from Brushing Method to Material At the personal Care section of IFA 2024, Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium stands out as one of the most dazzling new products.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Laifen is committed to innovation and delivering exceptional user experiences. By eliminating plastic altogether, Laifen demonstrates its strong commitment to environmental responsibility. Laifen challenges industry standards and is committed to developing new technologies that enhance everyday living and provide exceptional user experiences, believing in making advanced technology accessible and beneficial for everyone.
