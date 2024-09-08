Jonathan Coachman contro Swerve e Page: “Idioti, non avete imparato nulla negli ultimi 20 anni? Pensate alla vostra salute!” (Di domenica 8 settembre 2024) All Out ha decisamente scritto una nuova pagina del wrestling extreme, con Swerve Strickland e Adam Page che si sono affrontati in un brutale Lights Out Steel Cage match. Dopo aver visto praticamente di tutto, il match si è concluso dopo una violentissima ed impressionante sediata di Page a Strickland, che è poi caduto esanime e prontamente soccorso. Stupidi L’ex WWE Jonathan Coachman su Twitter ha criticato la AEW per il rischioso spot della sedia durante il match tra Swerve Strickland e Adam Page ad All Out. “STUPIDO STUPIDO STUPIDO STUPIDO. Non abbiamo imparato nulla negli ultimi 20 anni. Qualcuno deve parlare con Swerve e fargli capire che non è necessario. Ieri sera ci sono stati così tanti spot che gridavano ‘guardatemi per favore’, ‘facciamo cose folli’. Non è necessario mettere in pericolo la salute a lungo termine.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
