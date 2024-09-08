Jonathan Coachman contro Swerve e Page | Idioti non avete imparato nulla negli ultimi 20 anni? Pensate alla vostra salute!

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 8 settembre 2024) All Out ha decisamente scritto una nuova pagina del wrestling extreme, conStrickland e Adamche si sono affrontati in un brutale Lights Out Steel Cage match. Dopo aver visto praticamente di tutto, il match si è concluso dopo una violentissima ed impressionante sediata dia Strickland, che è poi caduto esanime e prontamente soccorso. Stupidi L’ex WWEsu Twitter ha criticato la AEW per il rischioso spot della sedia durante il match traStrickland e Adamad All Out. “STUPIDO STUPIDO STUPIDO STUPIDO. Non abbiamo20. Qualcuno deve parlare cone fargli capire che non è necessario. Ieri sera ci sono stati così tanti spot che gridavano ‘guardatemi per favore’, ‘facciamo cose folli’. Non è necessario mettere in pericolo laa lungo termine.