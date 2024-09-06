Huawei Tong Wen: 6G Needs Real Innovation to Reshape Mobile Industry (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) - VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
At the IEEE PIMRC conference held on September 4, 2024, Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Wireless CTO, presented his views on the development direction of the 6G Industry. Titled with "The Architectural Framework for A-RAN and A-Core", Dr. Tong Wen pointed out, "6G will not be a simple upgrade of 5G, it should integrate AI revolution for the past 20 months, so to Reshape the wireless Industry and take it to the next height." 5G is a success and 6G is on track. Dr. Tong Wen shard the timetable of 6G standard. The first 6G standard discussion will start in 3GPP in 2025 and the first version of 6G standard will be frozen in 2030. In a nutshell, after 6 years, there will be a global 6G standard and the Mobile Industry ecosystem will rally to go to market.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
