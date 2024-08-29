UTime Initiates Financial and Legal Due Diligence on Bowen Therapeutics (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("UTime" or the "Company"), which continues to build on its strengths in the global healthcare sector, has announced that it has commenced a comprehensive Financial and Legal due Diligence on Bowen Therapeutics Inc ("Bowen Therapeutics"), which it intends to acquire. The move marks an important step in UTime's expansion of its presence in the field of innovative medical products, with the aim of strengthening its market position and advancing the future of medical technology. Bowen Therapeutics, is expected to become a key part of UTime's expansion strategy. Bowen Therapeutics has enjoyed a strong reputation in the medical technology sector since its inception. Its unique research and development capabilities and innovative technologies are widely recognized in the industry.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
