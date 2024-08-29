Baywatch: il cast confessa di aver ricevuto compensi miseri al contrario dei protagonisti di Friends (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) I protagonisti dello show hanno raccontato di aver percepito retribuzioni particolarmente basse all'epoca della produzione. I membri del cast di Baywatch, la popolare serie tv americana che racconta le vicende dei guardaspiaggia impegnati a sorvegliare le acque sulla costa omonima nella contea di Los Angeles, hanno raccontato di aver percepito dei compensi estremamente bassi all'epoca. La serie fu un enorme successo di pubblico negli anni '90 e fu prodotta per dodici anni fino al 2001. Tuttavia, nonostante Baywatch fosse uno degli show più visti d'America e non solo, i compensi per gli attori furono particolarmente bassi. Pochi soldi In un articolo del New York Post si citano le parole di Nicole Eggert, che interpretò RobertLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- The stars of Baywatch reveal shocking amount they were paid per episode during their time on the hit show - Friends at that point, I think they were each making $1 million an episode." Some of the baywatch cast revealed they weren't being paid what you'd think. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via ... ladbible
- Apparently, One Young Baywatch Cast Member Used To Sneak Into The Dressing Room To Smell The Wet Suits (And Nicole Eggert Was Not Surprised) - The 2024 TV schedule has heated up just a little more thanks to that After baywatch docuseries teased by Carmen Electra earlier this summer. The ABC News/Hulu original has already yielded some ... yahoo
- 90s star ‘smelled’ co-stars’ dirty swimsuits when they weren’t around - While being interviewed on the new ABC News Studios documentary, After baywatch: Moment in the Sun, Jeremy Jackson confessed to smelling his co-stars’ dirty swimsuits. The four-part docuseries sheds ... metro.co.uk
Video Baywatch castVideo Baywatch cast