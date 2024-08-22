Veeva Vault LIMS Gains Momentum as Companies Unify Quality Assurance and Quality Control (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Life sciences organizations now manage all Quality Control data and processes in one solution for greater efficiency and speed BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced increasing Momentum for Veeva Vault LIMS, a modern cloud solution that simplifies end-to-end Quality Control (QC) business processes. Vault LIMS is unified with Veeva Vault Quality, enabling customers to share data and content across Quality applications for more informed batch release decisions. "Adopting Veeva Vault LIMS to replace a paper-based documentation practice will streamline method execution and minimize documentation errors so we can deliver more value to clients," said Andrew Laughhunn, senior director of QC analytical testing at Forge Biologics. "The time and effort we can refocus on other priorities is exciting, along with the cost savings we will accrue.
