Romania arrestato di nuovo Andrew Tate per traffico e sesso con minori In cella anche il fratello Tristan – Il video

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Solo di ieri, mercoledì 21 agosto, era la notizia dell’irruzione nella sua casa innel corso di indagini che lo riguardavano. Ora per l’ex campione di kickboxing e influencer misogino, ile altri 4 rumeni sono scattati gli arresti per nuove accuse tra cui ildie l’aver compiuto rapporti sessuali con minorenni. Le vittime sarebbero 35, soprattutto ragazze, alcune minorenni, ingannate e costrette ad apparire inpornografici. Un giudice di Bucarest dovrà decidere se tramutare il fermo in arresto. I fratellinegano qualsiasi accusa, parlano di bugie, di corruzione e in unapparso sui social si dichiarano «disgustati» da quanto gli viene contestato.