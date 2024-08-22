Romania, arrestato (di nuovo) Andrew Tate per «traffico e sesso con minori». In cella anche il fratello Tristan – Il video (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Solo di ieri, mercoledì 21 agosto, era la notizia dell’irruzione nella sua casa in Romania nel corso di indagini che lo riguardavano. Ora per l’ex campione di kickboxing e influencer misogino Andrew Tate, il fratello Tristan e altri 4 rumeni sono scattati gli arresti per nuove accuse tra cui il traffico di minori e l’aver compiuto rapporti sessuali con minorenni. Le vittime sarebbero 35, soprattutto ragazze, alcune minorenni, ingannate e costrette ad apparire in video pornografici. Un giudice di Bucarest dovrà decidere se tramutare il fermo in arresto. I fratelli Tate negano qualsiasi accusa, parlano di bugie, di corruzione e in un video apparso sui social si dichiarano «disgustati» da quanto gli viene contestato.Leggi tutta la notizia su open.onlineNotizie su altre fonti
