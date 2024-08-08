TBAuctions and Surplex Join Forces to Expand Across Europe? (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) AMSTERDAM, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
TBAuctions, Europe's leading multi-brand online B2B marketplace for used industrial goods, acquires Surplex. The transaction closed on 7th August 2024. This strategic move accelerates TBAuctions growth into new countries including Spain, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Serbia. It also bolsters TBAuctions' presence in Germany, France, and Italy, adding deep industry vertical expertise in metal and woodworking. The combination with Surplex enables TBAuctions to achieve new milestones. The combined brands of TBAuctions reach nearly 200 million annual site visits, source sellers from 20+ countries Across Europe, sell over 1.6 million assets receiving bids from 700K bidders in 175 countries, generating hammersales of over €1.6 billion, and employing nearly 1,200 team members.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
