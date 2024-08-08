TBAuctions and Surplex Join Forces to Expand Across Europe?

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) AMSTERDAM, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/'s leading multi-brand online B2B marketplace for used industrial goods, acquires. The transaction closed on 7th August 2024. This strategic move acceleratesgrowth into new countries including Spain, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Serbia. It also bolsters' presence in Germany, France, and Italy, adding deep industry vertical expertise in metal and woodworking. The combination withenablesto achieve new milestones. The combined brands ofreach nearly 200 million annual site visits, source sellers from 20+ countries, sell over 1.6 million assets receiving bids from 700K bidders in 175 countries, generating hammersales of over €1.6 billion, and employing nearly 1,200 team members.