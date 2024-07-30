Fallon Henley, la vetta non è lontana (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Per questo nuovo appuntamento bisettimanale con il brand di NXT voglio parlarvi di Fallon Henley, o se vogliamo usare il suo vero nome Theresa Schuessler. La 29enne nativa americana ha uno stile in cui riesce ad abbinare una buona tecnica alla rapidità sul ring. Ha fatto il suo debutto nel pro wrestling nel 2017 nella Shine Wrestling, con il ring name di Tesha Price. E’ arrivata in WWE nel 2021, e il suo ingresso nella stable con Josh Briggs e Brooks Jensen è stato senza dubbio un buon successo. Il suo unico titolo vinto finora è stato l’NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship in coppia con Kiana James nello scorso anno, un regno durato all’incirca due mesi prima che venissero sconfitte da Katana Chance e Kayden Carter.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
