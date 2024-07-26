Transformers One: Steve Buscemi e Chris Hemsworth tra le Novità Rivelate al SDCC (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Il panel del San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) ha svelato entusiasmanti dettagli su “Transformers One”, la nuova aggiunta animata al celebre franchise. Una delle rivelazioni più attese riguarda l’identità del principale antagonista: Starscream, doppiato da Steve Buscemi. Come riportato da ScreenRant, il panel ha svelato che Buscemi si unirà a un cast stellare che include Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm e Laurence Fishburne. “Transformers One” porterà una prospettiva unica alla saga dei robot trasformabili, risalendo a miliardi di anni fa, quando Optimus Prime e Megatron erano migliori amici. Il film esplorerà le origini e la prima relazione tra i due personaggi, mostrando come abbiano cambiato per sempre il destino di Cybertron, il loro pianeta natale.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- “Transformers One” Drops New Thrilling Trailer and Posters - Built like brothers. Forged into enemies. Witness the origin that transformed our world. Watch the new trailer for transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth, ... wheninmanila
- Steve Buscemi confirmed as Starscream's voice in Transformers One - Earlier, we reported about Chris Hemsworth, Keegan-Michael Key, and Scarlett Johansson leading the voice cast for the animation film transformers One. steve Buscemi is the latest to join the cast of ... msn
- Transformers One to premiere in October, revealing the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron - The highly anticipated animated film transformers One is set to premiere exclusively in cinemas on 11th October 2024. This groundbreaking movie explores the untold origin story of the iconic ... theupcoming.co.uk
Video Transformers OneVideo Transformers One