Transformers One | Steve Buscemi e Chris Hemsworth tra le Novità Rivelate al SDCC

Il panel del San Diego Comic-Con () ha svelato entusiasmanti dettagli su "One", la nuova aggiunta animata al celebre franchise. Una delle rivelazioni più attese riguarda l'identità del principale antagonista: Starscream, doppiato da. Come riportato da ScreenRant, il panel ha svelato chesi unirà a un cast stellare che include, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm e Laurence Fishburne. "One" porterà una prospettiva unica alla saga dei robot trasformabili, risalendo a miliardi di anni fa, quando Optimus Prime e Megatron erano migliori amici. Il film esplorerà le origini e la prima relazione tra i due personaggi, mostrando come abbiano cambiato per sempre il destino di Cybertron, il loro pianeta natale.