BOE Signs Partnership Agreement with UNESCO to Be the First Chinese Tech Company in Support of the IDSSD (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) PARIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On July 25 (French time), BOE signed a three-year Partnership Agreement under the umbrella of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development 2024–2033 (hereinafter referred to as "the Science Decade") with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its headquarters in Paris, France. BOE is the First Chinese Tech Company to Support the Science Decade. According to the Agreement, BOE will Support in delivering the objectives of the Science Decade with its Technology innovations and will develop in-depth cooperation with UNESCO in the areas of "science popularization and education" and "digital innovation" to contribute together to global sustainable development.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
On July 25 (French time), BOE signed a three-year Partnership Agreement under the umbrella of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development 2024–2033 (hereinafter referred to as "the Science Decade") with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its headquarters in Paris, France. BOE is the First Chinese Tech Company to Support the Science Decade. According to the Agreement, BOE will Support in delivering the objectives of the Science Decade with its Technology innovations and will develop in-depth cooperation with UNESCO in the areas of "science popularization and education" and "digital innovation" to contribute together to global sustainable development.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- NX Group Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Controlant of Iceland - kyodonewsprwire. pdf About Controlant: https://kyodonewsprwire. jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202406202471/_prw_PI4fl_YxaU40DO. Image of e-NX Visibility viewing screen: https://cdn. jp/attach/202406202471-O1-6kbYwfwA. jp/img/202406202471-O1-sXfsB050 NX's logo: https://kyodonewsprwire. has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Iceland-based Controlant, Inc. liberoquotidiano
Video BOE SignsVideo BOE Signs