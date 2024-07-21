Nova | Kevin Feige conferma lo sviluppo di una serie tv

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Ad una settimana dal panel Marvel Studios dal San Diego Comic-Con,è tornato a parlare di. Intervistato da ComicBook sull’argomento, il CEO di Marvel Studios si è ritrovato a parlare di Richard Rider, alias, e di come in futuro questo famoso personaggio cosmico potrebbe trovare il suo spazio nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particolare, alla precisa domanda se il personaggio è in procinto di arrivare nella saga,ha risposto: “Sta succedendo, sta prendendo forma. Richard Rider, sì.” Ma il CEO di Marvel Studios è andato oltre, ed ha svelato chetroverà spazio in unatv, e che loè attualmente attivo, con una release ipotetica tra 3 o 4 anni.