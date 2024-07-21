Nova: Kevin Feige conferma lo sviluppo di una serie tv (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Ad una settimana dal panel Marvel Studios dal San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige è tornato a parlare di Nova. Intervistato da ComicBook sull’argomento, il CEO di Marvel Studios si è ritrovato a parlare di Richard Rider, alias Nova, e di come in futuro questo famoso personaggio cosmico potrebbe trovare il suo spazio nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particolare, alla precisa domanda se il personaggio è in procinto di arrivare nella saga, Feige ha risposto: “Sta succedendo, sta prendendo forma. Richard Rider, sì.” Ma il CEO di Marvel Studios è andato oltre, ed ha svelato che Nova troverà spazio in una serie tv, e che lo sviluppo è attualmente attivo, con una release ipotetica tra 3 o 4 anni.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms When Avengers Tower's New Owner Will Be Revealed - "Yes," Feige said. "Yes, and yes." Of course, while "soon" is somewhat vague timeline and knowing that the answer as to who the new owner of Avengers Tower is hasn't changed is also somewhat vague ... comicbook
- Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms Nova Project Is a TV Show, Reveals Timeline for Release (Exclusive) - Despite several voyages into the Marvel cosmos and the introduction of the nova Corps, the MCU still has yet to bring in one of Marvel's biggest cosmic characters from the comics Richard Rider, aka ... comicbook
- DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Feature Logan's Berserker Rage, Cassandra Nova, And The TVA's Mr. Paradox - In those, we see a very angry Wolverine seemingly in the midst of battling the Merc with the Mouth, a cool shot of the villainous Cassandra nova, and a glimpse inside ... or expected to make an ... comicbookmovie
Video Nova KevinVideo Nova Kevin