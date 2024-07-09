Erdem: Imaginary Conversations, un dialogo di “amorosi” intenti (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Life&People.it Erdem: Imaginary Conversations è la straordinaria mostra ospitata a Chatsworth House, un famoso maniero situato tra le dolci colline del Derbyshire. L’esposizione nasce dall’idea di Erdem di omaggiare la Duchessa di Devonshire, una nobildonna inglese, nota affettuosamente come “Debo”, che nonostante il lusso in cui viveva, amava prendersi cura delle galline e ascoltare i dischi di Elvis Presley. Lei, con il suo fascino senza tempo, torna così al centro della scena fino al 20 ottobre grazie alla mostra e alla collezione SS 2024 dello stilista anglo-turco. “Erdem Imaginary Conversations”: un tributo personale a Debo La mostra Erdem: Imaginary Conversations, ambientata in una serie di stanze storiche a Chatsworth, non solo rivela chi fosse Debo, ma esplora anche come il suo magnetismo abbia ispirato la collezione primavera/estate 2024 di Erdem.Leggi tutta la notizia su lifeandpeopleNotizie su altre fonti
