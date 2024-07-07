Rugby Rovigo è arrivato Brandon Thomson | un altro sudafricano per i bersaglieri

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024), 7 luglio 2024 –è il nuovo mediano di apertura dei: 93 kg per 187 cm, nasce a Trichardt in Sud Africa il 7 marzo 1995. Un curriculum di spessore per, che vanta 16 caps in Super, 28 in Pro14, 3 in ERCC e 23 in Currie Cup. Nel 2016 inizia il suo percorso seniores con gli Stormers per poi passare nei Western Province. Nel 2017 vola in Scozia per vestire i colori dei Glasgow Warriors, team con il quale esordisce contro l’Ulster. Con il club di Glasgow firma fino al 2021. Sempre nel 2021 fa ritorno in Sudafrica per far parte della rosa dei Cheetahs, per una stagione. Lo scorso anno ha invece giocato con i Pumas, squadra da cui proviene anche Ethan Fisher, neo acquisto rossoblù.vanta anche 5 presenze con la Nazionale Sudafricana Under20.