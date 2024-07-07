Rugby Rovigo, è arrivato Brandon Thomson: un altro sudafricano per i bersaglieri (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) Rovigo, 7 luglio 2024 – Brandon Thomson è il nuovo mediano di apertura dei bersaglieri: 93 kg per 187 cm, nasce a Trichardt in Sud Africa il 7 marzo 1995. Un curriculum di spessore per Thomson, che vanta 16 caps in Super Rugby, 28 in Pro14, 3 in ERCC e 23 in Currie Cup. Nel 2016 inizia il suo percorso seniores con gli Stormers per poi passare nei Western Province. Nel 2017 vola in Scozia per vestire i colori dei Glasgow Warriors, team con il quale esordisce contro l’Ulster. Con il club di Glasgow firma fino al 2021. Sempre nel 2021 fa ritorno in Sudafrica per far parte della rosa dei Cheetahs, per una stagione. Lo scorso anno ha invece giocato con i Pumas, squadra da cui proviene anche Ethan Fisher, neo acquisto rossoblù. Thomson vanta anche 5 presenze con la Nazionale Sudafricana Under20.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlinoNotizie su altre fonti
- Rugby-Farrell blames slow start for Ireland defeat in South Africa - (Reuters) - Ireland coach Andy Farrell would not be drawn on the television match official calls that went against his side in their 27-20 loss against South Africa on Saturday, and admitted his team ... msn
- Rugby Rovigo, è arrivato Brandon Thomson: un altro sudafricano per i bersaglieri - Un curriculum di spessore per thomson, che vanta 16 caps in Super rugby, 28 in Pro14, 3 in ERCC e 23 in Currie Cup. Nel 2016 inizia il suo percorso seniores con gli Stormers per poi passare nei ... ilrestodelcarlino
- Rugby: Findlay Thomson named in Scotland's under-20s squad - FINDLAY thomson and Robbie Deans will fly the flag for East Lothian when they represent Scotland’s under-20s side. Both teenagers were named in Kenny Murray’s squad for the World rugby U20 Trophy, ... eastlothiancourier
Video Rugby RovigoVideo Rugby Rovigo