The Critic Ian McKellen nel trailer del film sul mondo del teatro

The Critic, Ian McKellen nel trailer del film sul mondo del teatro (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) La star de Il Signore degli Anelli presto al cinema in un thriller, dopo l'infortunio sul palcoscenico. È stato pubblicato il trailer di The Critic, il nuovo thriller con protagonisti Ian McKellen e Gemma Artenton. Ambientato nella Londra degli anni '30, il film racconta una complessa storia fatta di inganni, tradimenti e ricatti. Ian McKellen ha condiviso sui propri canali social il trailer, a pochi giorni dall'incidente subito durante una rappresentazione teatrale nel West End londinese, che gli ha impedito di proseguire lo spettacolo e lo ha costretto a qualche settimana di riposo. Critica e teatro In The Critic, Ian McKellen interpreta Jimmy Erskine, un Critico teatrale piuttosto pungente che lavora per il Daily Chronicle. Nelle sue .
