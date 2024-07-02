The Critic, Ian McKellen nel trailer del film sul mondo del teatro (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) La star de Il Signore degli Anelli presto al cinema in un thriller, dopo l'infortunio sul palcoscenico. È stato pubblicato il trailer di The Critic, il nuovo thriller con protagonisti Ian McKellen e Gemma Artenton. Ambientato nella Londra degli anni '30, il film racconta una complessa storia fatta di inganni, tradimenti e ricatti. Ian McKellen ha condiviso sui propri canali social il trailer, a pochi giorni dall'incidente subito durante una rappresentazione teatrale nel West End londinese, che gli ha impedito di proseguire lo spettacolo e lo ha costretto a qualche settimana di riposo. Critica e teatro In The Critic, Ian McKellen interpreta Jimmy Erskine, un Critico teatrale piuttosto pungente che lavora per il Daily Chronicle. Nelle sue .Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
