Johnny Depp Adam Driver Jeff Bridges e Jason Momoa nel film di Terry Gilliam

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di sabato 1 giugno 2024)ha avuto così tante difficoltà nel cercare di finanziare i suoi ultimi progetti che aveva addirittura accennato alla pensione. Tuttavia, ad aprile, il sito fanDreams aveva riferito che avrebbe dovuto dirigere un nuovo, forse definitivo, intitolato The Carnival at the End of Days. Ebbene, c’è un importante aggiornamento in merito: il regista avrebbe trovato i finanziamenti per questo suo nuovo progetto, in cuiinterpreterà Satana. Attraverso Premiere, è stato rivelato che al cast si sono aggiunti. Il cineasta afferma che l’inizio della produzione è previsto per gennaio 2025. “Stiamo cercando di determinare esattamente quando e dove verrà girato. Per il momento, le riprese sono previste per il prossimo gennaio.