Johnny Depp Adam Driver Jeff Bridges e Jason Momoa nel film di Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam ha avuto così tante difficoltà nel cercare di finanziare i suoi ultimi progetti che aveva addirittura accennato alla pensione. Tuttavia, ad aprile, il sito fan Gilliam Dreams aveva riferito che avrebbe dovuto dirigere un nuovo film, forse definitivo, intitolato The Carnival at the End of Days. Ebbene, c'è un importante aggiornamento in merito: il regista avrebbe trovato i finanziamenti per questo suo nuovo progetto, in cui Johnny Depp interpreterà Satana. Attraverso Premiere, è stato rivelato che al cast si sono aggiunti Jeff Bridges, Adam Driver e Jason Momoa. Il cineasta afferma che l'inizio della produzione è previsto per gennaio 2025. "Stiamo cercando di determinare esattamente quando e dove verrà girato. Per il momento, le riprese sono previste per il prossimo gennaio.
