Stranezze NBA | Boston perde nei Playoff ma festeggia… l’Atalanta

Stranezze NBA: Boston perde nei Playoff ma festeggia… l’Atalanta (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) A Boston la sconfitta in Gara-2 dei Playoff NBA contro i Miami Heat è stata mitigata dalla vittoria… dell’Atalanta in Coppa Italia. Un connubio davvero particolare quello che lega NBA e Serie A e che riguarda la proprietà dei bergamaschi. Nel febbraio 2022, infatti, la famiglia Percassi ha annunciato la cessione del 55% dell’Atalanta a un gruppo di investitori guidato da Stephen Pagliuca, managing partner e co-proprietario dei Boston Celtics oltre che co-chairman di uno dei più importanti fondi di private equity al mondo (Bain Capital). Mike Zarren (che ai Celtics ricopre la carica di VP of Basketball Operations) immediatamente dopo la qualificazione dei bergamaschi alla finale di Coppa Italia, nella quale incontreranno la Juventus, ha twittato: “OK, l’Atalanta è in finale di Coppa ...
