Stranezze NBA | Boston perde nei Playoff ma festeggia… l’Atalanta

- Playoff Nba - colpaccio di Miami a Boston. Oklahoma City travolge New Orleans
Milano, 25 aprile 2024 - Capolavoro di Miami, che espugna Boston e pareggia i conti con i Celtics nei Playoff Nba. Gli Oklahoma City Thunder non falliscono invece l'occasione di allungare il vantaggio sui New Orleans Pelicans, adesso sotto 2-0. ...
- Playoff Nba - regge il fattore campo : vincono Boston - Milwaukee - Oklahoma City e Clippers
Milano, 22 aprile 2024 – Confermato il fattore campo nelle gare 1 di Playoff Nba andate in scena nella notte. Partiamo dalla Eastern Conference, dove Boston ha ragione di Miami (priva di Butler e Rozier) per 114-94. I Celtics, dopo un primo quarto ...
- Highlights Boston Celtics-Miami Heat 114-94 - gara-1 NBA Playoffs 2024 (VIDEO)
Il video con gli Highlights della sfida tra Boston Celtics e Miami Heat, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. Come da pronostico, ad imporsi sono stati Tatum e compagni, capaci di prevalere per 114-94 e mettere in discesa la serie. Sfida ...
NBA playoffs: What to expect in Cavaliers-Magic series - First-round playoff opponents Cleveland and Orlando each boast promising ... Orlando ranked behind only Minnesota and boston defensively and flexed that strength to a 21-2 record when holding ...nba
How Celtics’ vexing defense paved way for red-hot Heat’s Game 2 upset - The boston Celtics aren’t some regular-season paper tiger. Any team in NBA history would struggle to emerge victorious when its opponent shoots 53.5% from beyond the arc en route to 23 made triples.msn
