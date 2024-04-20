Notizie Correlate
Una settimana dopo l’annuncio, è finalmente andato in scena il Monsters Ball match tra PCO e Kon. Dopo una lunga faida, i due giganti della Total NonStop Action Wrestling hanno dato vita al ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo un alterco sul ring ieri notte ad Impact, è stato confermato che Nic Nemeth (alias Dolph Ziggler) sfiderà Alex Shelley durante il prossimo episodio del main show TNA, in programma giovedì ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo la firma di AJ Francis e il rinnovo di Ace Austin, due ritorni hanno avuto luogo durante la puntata di TNA iMPACT andata in scena la scorsa notte su ASX TV. durante l’8-4-1 valido per ... (zonawrestling)
TNA Impact 18.04.2024 Tregua prima della ribellione
Report – Mike Santana Returning To TNA At Rebellion 2024 - TNA teased a mystery debut for tomorrow's pay-per-view event on the latest episode of TNA Impact. Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews
Rapper Bun B To Appear At The TNA Impact TV Tapings + 2 New AEW Collision Matches - Rapper Bun B will be appearing at Sunday’s TNA Impact TV tapings. Bun B, who invited AJ “Top Dolla” Francis to his show at Rodeo Houston last month, has been announced for the post-TNA Rebellion TV ...ewrestlingnews
Bun B To Appear At TNA Impact! Tapings On April 21 - Bun B is coming to TNA Wrestling. TNA Wrestling announced that Bun B will be part of the TNA Impact! tapings on April 21. Top Dolla (AJ Francis) previously hung out with Bun B at Rodeo Houston.fightful