TNA Impact 18 04 2024 Tregua prima della ribellione

TNA Impact

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
TNA Impact 18.04.2024 Tregua prima della ribellione (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti ad un’altra nuova puntata di TNA Impact. Siamo sempre più alle porte di Rebellion, uno dei PPV più importanti dell’anno in casa TNA. Tante storyline stanno volgendo al termine, quindi non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci nella puntata. Hammerstone sconfigge Guido N.C. Joe Hendry sconfigge LSG N.C. Mustafa Ali e Grizzled Young Vets sconfiggono Cody Deaner, Jake Something e Rhino (2,5 / 5) Rosemary sconfigge Jody Threat (1,5 / 5) The System sconfiggono Motor City Machine Guns (3 / 5) Decisivo il contributo di Alisha Edwards per la vittoria di suo marito e il suo compare. PROMO: Nic Nemeth entra sul ring e comincia a fare un discorso in vista di Rebellion. Moose non si fa attendere e arriva subito a sparare a zero, dicendo che non è mai riuscito a sconfiggere The System e che alla sua storia ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • TNA Impact

    Una settimana dopo l’annuncio, è finalmente andato in scena il Monsters Ball match tra PCO e Kon. Dopo una lunga faida, i due giganti della Total NonStop Action Wrestling hanno dato vita al ... (zonawrestling)

  • TNA Impact

    Dopo un alterco sul ring ieri notte ad Impact, è stato confermato che Nic Nemeth (alias Dolph Ziggler) sfiderà Alex Shelley durante il prossimo episodio del main show TNA, in programma giovedì ... (zonawrestling)

  • TNA Impact

    Dopo la firma di AJ Francis e il rinnovo di Ace Austin, due ritorni hanno avuto luogo durante la puntata di TNA iMPACT andata in scena la scorsa notte su ASX TV. durante l’8-4-1 valido per ... (zonawrestling)

TNA Impact 18.04.2024 Tregua prima della ribellione

Report – Mike Santana Returning To TNA At Rebellion 2024 - TNA teased a mystery debut for tomorrow's pay-per-view event on the latest episode of TNA Impact. Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews

Rapper Bun B To Appear At The TNA Impact TV Tapings + 2 New AEW Collision Matches - Rapper Bun B will be appearing at Sunday’s TNA Impact TV tapings. Bun B, who invited AJ “Top Dolla” Francis to his show at Rodeo Houston last month, has been announced for the post-TNA Rebellion TV ...ewrestlingnews

Bun B To Appear At TNA Impact! Tapings On April 21 - Bun B is coming to TNA Wrestling. TNA Wrestling announced that Bun B will be part of the TNA Impact! tapings on April 21. Top Dolla (AJ Francis) previously hung out with Bun B at Rodeo Houston.fightful

Video di Tendenza
Video TNA Impact
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.