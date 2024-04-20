TNA Impact 18.04.2024 Tregua prima della ribellione

(Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti ad un’altra nuova puntata di TNA. Siamo sempre più alle porte di Rebellion, uno dei PPV più importanti dell’anno in casa TNA. Tante storyline stanno volgendo al termine, quindi non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci nella puntata. Hammerstone sconfigge Guido N.C. Joe Hendry sconfigge LSG N.C. Mustafa Ali e Grizzled Young Vets sconfiggono Cody Deaner, Jake Something e Rhino (2,5 / 5) Rosemary sconfigge Jody Threat (1,5 / 5) The System sconfiggono Motor City Machine Guns (3 / 5) Decisivo il contributo di Alisha Edwards per la vittoria di suo marito e il suo compare. PROMO: Nic Nemeth entra sul ring e comincia a fare un discorso in vista di Rebellion. Moose non si fa attendere e arriva subito a sparare a zero, dicendo che non è mai riuscito a sconfiggere The System e che alla sua storia ...

Report – Mike Santana Returning To TNA At Rebellion 2024 - TNA teased a mystery debut for tomorrow's pay-per-view event on the latest episode of TNA Impact. Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews

Rapper Bun B To Appear At The TNA Impact TV Tapings + 2 New AEW Collision Matches - Rapper Bun B will be appearing at Sunday’s TNA Impact TV tapings. Bun B, who invited AJ “Top Dolla” Francis to his show at Rodeo Houston last month, has been announced for the post-TNA Rebellion TV ...ewrestlingnews

Bun B To Appear At TNA Impact! Tapings On April 21 - Bun B is coming to TNA Wrestling. TNA Wrestling announced that Bun B will be part of the TNA Impact! tapings on April 21. Top Dolla (AJ Francis) previously hung out with Bun B at Rodeo Houston.fightful