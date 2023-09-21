Back to School & Back to Work firmato Celly Intel Innovation 2023: accelera la convergenza tra AI e sicurezzaAVM partecipa all’Internet Festival 2023La Falsa Partecipazione di Ubaldo Manuali al Film Goffredo e l'Italia ...EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Ultime Blog

Peregrine Connect releases FlightPath Visual Data Mapper

Peregrine Connect

Peregrine Connect releases "FlightPath" Visual Data Mapper (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) New version of Peregrine Connect's Data Mapping tool offers no-code solution for integration between Data sources IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Peregrine Connect, a leading provider of application, API, Data and workflow integration, and automation middleware, unveiled its innovative "FlightPath" Data Mapping tool, available in Neuron ESB 3.8. FlightPath replaces the existing Data Mapping tool, providing new capabilities and ease of use features. The FlightPath Data Mapper can cater to users across a spectrum of businesses. The FlightPath Visual Data Mapper is built ...
