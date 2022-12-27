Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Ultime Blog

Gyeonggi Province
Gyeonggi Province Conducts Joint Exercise to Prepare for Large-scale Social Disasters (Di martedì 27 dicembre 2022) SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Gyeonggi Province recently conducted a Joint Exercise in preparation for Social Disasters with the mobilization of 32 public and private organizations. This Exercise, the first Joint inter-agency undertaking of its kind in Gyeonggi Province, reflects efforts to fulfill the pledge made by Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong Yeon to safeguard the lives and safety of the residents against possible threats. Previously, Governor Kim had announced safety measures for Gyeonggi residents, which include the implementation of Joint Exercises in preparation for Social ...
