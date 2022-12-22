Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereUltime Blog

P I Works and Ooredoo Algeria Win at Glotel Awards for ' Managed Services Innovation of the Year'

P.I. Works and Ooredoo Algeria Win at Glotel Awards for 'Managed Services Innovation of the Year' (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 P.I. Works announced that its next-generation Managed Services partnership with Ooredoo Algeria has been named the 'Managed Services Innovation of the Year' at the 2022 Glotel Awards. The Glotel Awards by Telecoms.com, which was held in London this Year, recognizes Innovation and excellence within the telecoms segment, honoring key players who are shaping the future of the industry. Timos Tsokanis, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Algeria said, "This partnership has not only empowered us to better serve our subscribers but has also inspired the wider industry ...
