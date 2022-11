Il Fatto Quotidiano

...and- reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data. Any sales network or...... such as Jimmy Lai, a, and Martin Lee, a lawyer. Mr Lee was given a suspended 11 - month ... Hong Kong's Catholic church has already begun to- censor. In 2020 Cardinal Tong reportedly ... I self publisher al Salone del libro di Torino: uno spazio organizzato per evitare gli errori del 2022 SSPs were among the first in the ad tech ecosystem to build profitable businesses. But now, their future in the programmatic tech stack is uncertain.Since ID5’s technology was integrated, EX.CO has seen a 15% increase in overall cost-per-mille (CPM) across its network of demand partners. ID5’s solution allows advertisers to reach users across all ...