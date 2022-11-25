Opening of Zuunbayan-Khangi railway set to deliver major boost to Mongolian exports and economy (Di venerdì 25 novembre 2022) ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Prime Minister of Mongolia, L. Oyun-Erdene, has today opened a major new rail link which will provide a significant boost to the country's export competitiveness and wider economy as part of the Government's 'New Recovery Policy'. The Zuunbayan-Khangi railway, which runs for 226.9km across south eastern Mongolia, provides a vital connection between the Tavantolgoi-Zuunbayan railway and the Khangi-Mandal border crossing on the Mongolia-China border. Through a further connection to a new railway under construction on the Chinese border, the transportation distance for freight across this important economic corridor will be almost halved, significantly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Opening of Zuunbayan-Khangi railway set to deliver major boost to Mongolian exports and economyErdene, has today opened a major new rail link which will provide a significant boost to the country's export competitiveness and wider economy as part of the Government's 'New Recovery Policy'.
Mongolia puts its faith in China railway to boost Covid-battered economyMongolia opened a new rail line to China on Friday that the landlocked country’s prime minister said would help it weather the zero-Covid controls that have disrupted cross-border trade with its ...
