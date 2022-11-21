Gotion High-tech and VinES Vietnam base break ground at joint venture battery factory (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) HA TINH, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
November 18, the joint venture battery factory by Gotion High-tech and Vietnam VinGroup was officially opened in Vietnam Ha Tinh Economic Development Zone. The project is expected to achieve annual production capacity of 5GWh, expected to be in operation by the end of 2023, which is the first LFP battery factory in Vietnam. The factory was jointly invested by Gotion High-tech, and VinES (a member of VinGroup). Gotion High-tech holds 51% of the shares and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
