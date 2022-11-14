NVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroMARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHUltime Blog

Viva Wallet and Klarna enter Europe-wide partnership

Viva Wallet and Klarna enter Europe-wide partnership (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) "Pay with Klarna" now added to the over 30 payment options offered by Viva Wallet to their European merchant network; a new world of possibilities and smooth payments for all ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 European cloud-based neobank Viva Wallet is set to further expand the line-up of payment options offered to their thousands of merchants across the continent. Klarna, counting 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, is the latest addition to Viva Wallet's online and in-store innovative payment platforms. Through this partnership, merchants meet the needs of a new generation of shoppers demanding more convenient, flexible payment alternatives that help them ...
