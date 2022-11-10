75% of employers across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector have suggested that working from home will limit career prospects

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) A study has revealedthose in theandwho workmay be damaging their pay and's according to a spotlight on the industry A Reluctant Workforce: What impact are 'Reluctant Returners' having on the?, published by global leader in creating bespoke workplaces, Unispace. LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/In its report – which included the results of an in-depth surveynine European countries of 3000 employees and 2750in leadership roles – Unispace founda staggering ...