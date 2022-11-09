DEEPKI RELEASES ITS "ESG INDEX," A BENCHMARK FOR THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE OF EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) PARIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DEEPKI has today launched its "ESG INDEX," in order to help REAL ESTATE players understand the PERFORMANCE of their assets and meet the challenges of the EU Taxonomy. This represents the first EUROPEAN BENCHMARK measuring REAL ESTATE's ESG PERFORMANCE. Freely accessible online, it will provide a top 15% and top 30% in terms of PERFORMANCE in primary ENERGY consumption for each asset class, by country. To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the EUROPEAN Commission has detailed certain PERFORMANCE criteria in the EU Taxonomy. DEEPKI's standardized methodology measures the ESG ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
