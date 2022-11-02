Orderly Network receives strategic investment from Laser Digital

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022), a Nomura company backs Decentralized Finance (DeFi) infrastructure builder incubated by NEAR and WOONASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a permissionless, decentralized trading infrastructure built on the NEAR blockchain, has completed fundraising, a crypto subsidiary of global financial services group, Nomura. This new funding comes just a few months after announcing a separate $20 million funding round led by a group of venture capital heavyweights including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Sequoia China. "Ventures is investing in the most innovative businesses in theasset ecosystem. ...