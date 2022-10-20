132nd Canton Fair Gives Full Play to the Advantages of China's Medical and Health Industry to Provide Quality Health Care Choices (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 132nd Canton Fair, which started on October 15th, 2022, gathers leading companies from China's Health Industry
giving Full Play to its Industry Advantages and while providing global consumers with better Health Care Choices. Among them, Crown Name (WH) Disposable Hygiene Products ("Crown Name") presents its Medical, industrial safety protection, and daily necessities that are exported to countries with developed Medical systems, including North America, Europe. These products, such as dry wipes, wet wipes, and dental pads, have ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 132nd Canton Fair, which started on October 15th, 2022, gathers leading companies from China's Health Industry
giving Full Play to its Industry Advantages and while providing global consumers with better Health Care Choices. Among them, Crown Name (WH) Disposable Hygiene Products ("Crown Name") presents its Medical, industrial safety protection, and daily necessities that are exported to countries with developed Medical systems, including North America, Europe. These products, such as dry wipes, wet wipes, and dental pads, have ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fashionable Clothing at the 132nd Canton Fair Sets New TrendsGUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The 132nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), started on Oct. 15, gathering a variety of brands and accessories under its Fashion Life theme, including Shoes, Men and Women's Clothing, Fashion Accessories and ...
Building an Intelligent Life, 132nd Canton Fair Creates "Virtual Showroom" for Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923556/image_1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/building - an - intelligent - life - 132nd - canton - fair - creates - virtual - ... Fondo unico per lo spettacolo, entro il 14 ottobre le domande per i nuovi enti siciliareport.it
132nd Canton Fair: Machinery and Hardware Products to Support Infrastructure DevelopmentThe 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, is highlighting a wide range of machinery equipment, hardware, and ...
The 132nd Canton Fair Brings Together Entertainment and Recreation Goods to Add Fun to LifeGUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Health and Recreation, one of the important exhibition sections of the 132nd Canton Fair (“the Fair”), attracts many high-quality enterprises to particip ...
132nd CantonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 132nd Canton