I Red Hot Chili Peppers tornano con il disco Return of the Dream Canteen (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) A 6 mesi dalla pubblicazione di Unlimited Love, che ha debuttato alla posizione #1 nella classifica Album di moltissimi paesi nel mondo i Red Hot Chili Peppers tornano con un nuovo lavoro in studio Return of the Dream Canteen, in uscita il 14 ottobre su etichetta Warner Records. I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno scritto e registrato Return of the Dream Canteen durante le stesse sessioni del loro precedente album in studio, Unlimited Love (2022). Le sessioni hanno segnato il ritorno del chitarrista John Frusciante dopo un’assenza di dieci anni e hanno portato alla registrazione di cinquanta canzoni con il produttore Rick Rubin e l’ingegnere del suono Ryan Hewitt. Red Hot Chili ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
Return of the Dream Canteen, il nuovo album dei Red Hot Chili Peppers: la recensione Afterlife ha un testo infinito e si apre, oltreché con una risata, augurando lunga vita al re ed è una ode all'assenza, un ...
