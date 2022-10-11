CSafe and BioLife Solutions, Inc. announce partnership to expand supply chain solutions for the cell and gene therapy market (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) CSafe joins BioLife's global partner network of cold chain solution providers using the evo® cold chain management platform MONROE, Ohio and BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CSafe, one of the largest active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions providers for pharmaceuticals, and BioLife solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, announced today a new partnership to provide a combined global service network to support CGT products, with a focus on enhanced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio PresidentPrior to joining CSafe, she was the co - founder and CEO of Vineti, an enterprise software platform used to digitize chain of identity and chain of custody requirements for CGT products. Earlier in ...
"We are pleased to welcome Joe to the CSafe board," said CSafe CEO and board member, Patrick Schafer. "His vast experience from across the biopharma industry, including his deep understanding of the ...
Forge Biologics Announces Updated Positive Clinical Data in RESKUE, a Novel Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial for Patients with Krabbe DiseaseClinical data demonstrating initial safety and efficacy from the RESKUE trial are being presented by Chief Medical Officer Maria Escolar, M.D., at the 29th Congress of European Society of Gene & Cell ...
