Translumina further strengthens senior leadership to drive next phase of growth (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) - NEW DELHI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Translumina - a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices, implants and access products - appointed Indranil Mukherjee as Group CEO and Armin Kiser as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for the company's Europe operations. Indranil is a veteran in the healthcare industry. In his most recent role as Managing Director at B. Braun Group in India, he turned around and delivered sustainable profitable growth, managing several product lines (across three production plants) and a team of over 2,000 colleagues in India. "Translumina presents a unique opportunity to build a leading Global Med-tech company with a strong innovation culture and deep-seated roots in both India and Germany. I look forward to driving the next chapter of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
