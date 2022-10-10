Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroUltime Blog

Translumina further strengthens senior leadership to drive next phase of growth

Translumina further
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Translumina further strengthens senior leadership to drive next phase of growth (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) - NEW DELHI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Translumina - a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices, implants and access products - appointed Indranil Mukherjee as Group CEO and Armin Kiser as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for the company's Europe operations.  Indranil is a veteran in the healthcare industry. In his most recent role as Managing Director at B. Braun Group in India, he turned around and delivered sustainable profitable growth, managing several product lines (across three production plants) and a team of over 2,000 colleagues in India. "Translumina presents a unique opportunity to build a leading Global Med-tech company with a strong innovation culture and deep-seated roots in both India and Germany. I look forward to driving the next chapter of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Translumina launches VIVO ISAR, its Dual - Drug Polymer - free Coated Stent (DDCS) in International markets

Everstone Capital invested in Translumina in 2019 to further strengthen its research & development pipeline, scale its manufacturing operations and expand its global footprint to transform ...

Translumina launches VIVO ISAR, its Dual - Drug Polymer - free Coated Stent (DDCS) in International markets

Everstone Capital invested in Translumina in 2019 to further strengthen its research & development pipeline, scale its manufacturing operations and expand its global footprint to transform ...

Translumina further strengthens senior leadership to drive next phase of growth

I look forward to driving the next chapter of growth for the business that will involve bringing a further set of breakthrough technologies to patients around the world, together with a passionate and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Translumina further
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Translumina further Translumina further strengthens senior leadership