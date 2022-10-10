Tours for expats feature Pudong landmarks spanning art | culture and design

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/The opening of the Museum of Art(MAP) in 2021 was a huge success, not only because of its architectural style - the marble-and-glass rectangle along the Huangpu River - but also because of its world-class opening exhibitions by Britain's Tate, Spain's Fundacio Joan Miro, and Chinese fireworks artist Cai Guoqiang. On Sept. 30, 2022, a new exhibition "The Dynamic Eye: Op and Kinetic Art from the Tate Collection" was shown at the MAP in the Lujiazui area. Hence, the MAP is listed in eight tourist routes unveiled by thegovernment, according to the Information Office of ShanghaiNew Area People's Government. As its name suggests, the "in the Eyes of" routes are especiallyed for ...