California Condor, an Estonian band, has released a historic video dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) - PARNU, Estonia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/



California Condor has released a video which is dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early. Ken Loosaar deceased at the age of 28 and Johannes Kuslap deceased at the age of 27. These two men helped the band find its footing and if it wasn't for these two men, the band wouldn't be where they are today. With this video, California Condor would like to pay their respects to these two great men, because there are no lesser words for these type of men. California Condor ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) - PARNU, Estonia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/haswhich isto twowhotoo. Ken Loosaar deceased at the age of 28 and Johannes Kuslap deceased at the age of 27. These two men helped thefind its footing and if it wasn't for these two men, thewouldn't be where they are today. With thiswould like to pay their respects to these two great men, because there are no lesser words for these type of men....

salutegreen24 : (Adnkronos) - I condor, gli uccelli più grandi del Nord America tornano a volare nei cieli della California settent… - lifestyleblogit : I condor tornano a volare in California - - zazoomblog : I condor tornano a volare in California - #condor #tornano #volare #California - LiberoReporter : I condor tornano a volare in California - Gaebaldi : I condor tornano a volare in California -