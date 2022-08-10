MedAlliance SELUTION SLR Receives Second FDA IDE Approval (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, has received conditional FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Approval to initiate its pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of occlusive disease of the superficial femoral artery (SFA). This comes only a few months after the company received IDE Approval for SELUTION SLR in the treatment of below-the-knee (BTK) indications (May 2022). Enrollment will begin in the SELUTION SLR IDE SFA study later this year. It will be conducted at over 20 centers in the US and an additional 20 centers around the world. This study will enroll 300 patients to demonstrate superiority over balloon angioplasty (POBA). The Principal Investigator of this study is Dr George Adams, Director,
First Patient Enrolled in SELUTION SLR IDE BTK Study"This is a great achievement and a major milestone for MedAlliance." SELUTION SLR was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in February 2020 and for the treatment of
MedAlliance's SELUTION SLR drug - eluting balloon (DEB) receives FDA investigational device exemption (IDE) approval, making it the first ...Based on the early promising data following the use of SELUTION SLR in treatment of BTK disease, MedAlliance has moved forward with the design of the SELUTION4BTK RCT to further investigate the
