LIVE – Medvedev-Kyrgios 7-62 4-6 0-0 | secondo turno Masters 1000 Montreal 2022 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Medvedev-Kyrgios 7-6(2) 4-6 0-0, secondo turno Masters 1000 Montreal 2022: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale della sfida tra Daniil Medvedev e Nick Kyrgios, sfida valevole per il secondo turno del Masters 1000 di Montreal. Certamente il match di giornata nella città del Quebec, dove si sfideranno da un lato della rete il numero uno del mondo e dall’altro quello che, fossero stati assegnati i punti di Wimbledon, sarebbe a ridosso dei top ten nella race. I due scenderanno in campo oggi, mercoledì 10 agosto, come secondo match dalle 17:00 (dopo Alcaraz-Paul) e comunque non prima delle 19:00 sul Campo Centrale. Segui il LIVE su Sportface.it COME SEGUIRLA IN TV TABELLONE MONTEPREMI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE ...Leggi su sportface
Nadal giocherà l'ATP Cincinnati: l'annuncio sui socialEcco la classifica ATP aggiornata ATP MONTREAL, IL PROGRAMMA SU SKY - BERRETTINI - CARRENO LIVE 1) DANIIL MEDVEDEV - 7875 punti 2) ALEXANDER ZVEREV - 6760 punti 3) RAFAEL NADAL - 5620 punti Vai ...
WTA Toronto, Giorgi agli ottavi: battuta Mertens 6 - 3, 7 - 5Ecco la classifica ATP aggiornata ATP MONTREAL, IL PROGRAMMA SU SKY - BERRETTINI - CARRENO LIVE 1) DANIIL MEDVEDEV - 7875 punti 2) ALEXANDER ZVEREV - 6760 punti 3) RAFAEL NADAL - 5620 punti Vai ...
