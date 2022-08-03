Conor McGilligan afferma che il centrocampista del Leeds è alla “fine del suo mandato” (Di mercoledì 3 agosto 2022) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Lo youtuber Conor McGilligan crede che Mateusz Klich non abbia futuro a Elland Road e Jesse Marsch dovrebbe cercare di sostituire il nazionale polacco. Il 32enne ha trascorso le ultime cinque stagioni a Elland Road, collezionando 179 presenze con il club ed è stato uno dei giocatori preferiti di Bielsa durante il suo mandato al Leeds. Il capo del Leeds, Jesse Marsch, è entusiasta di presentare i giovani giocatori alla squadra e alla sua età, i migliori anni di Klich sono sicuramente ben oltre lui. Parlando su One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan ha detto: “Mateusz Klich è alla fine del suo mandato al Leeds United, lo sappiamo tutti. ...Leggi su justcalcio
'He's a little bit broken' - McGilligan claims Leeds star is at 'end of his tenure'YouTuber Conor McGilligan has urged Leeds United to replace Mateusz Klich ahead of the upcoming season. After some recent quotes from manager Jesse Marsch, it seems as though the player’s future could ...
'He's unbelievable' - McGilligan left buzzing as Leeds now eye 'fantastic' transferJournalist and YouTuber Conor McGilligan expressed his excitement after Leeds United were linked with a summer transfer for Che Adams. According to a recent report in The Sun, the Whites are lining up ...
Conor McGilliganSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Conor McGilligan