Kensing to Acquire Hopewell, VA Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters Operations from Evonik Corporation (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) Acquisition expands Kensing's surfactant and Specialty Esters product offerings KANKAKEE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of natural vitamin E, plant sterols, Specialty Esters and high-purity anionic Surfactants, and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to Acquire the Hopewell, Virginia Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters manufacturing Operations (the "Business") from Evonik Corporation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of natural vitamin E, plant sterols, Specialty Esters and high-purity anionic Surfactants, and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to Acquire the Hopewell, Virginia Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters manufacturing Operations (the "Business") from Evonik Corporation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kensing Announces Acquisition of Vitae NaturalsKensing is uniquely focused on providing customers with a superior level of service, agility and ... acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners ...
Kensing Announces Acquisition of Vitae NaturalsKensing is uniquely focused on providing customers with a superior level of service, agility and ... acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners ...
Kensing to Acquire Hopewell, VA Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters Operations from Evonik CorporationAcquisition expands Kensing's surfactant and specialty esters product offeringsKANKAKEE, Ill., /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC ...
One Rock Capital Partners, LLC: Kensing to Acquire Hopewell, VA Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters Operations from Evonik CorporationAcquisition expands Kensing's surfactant and specialty esters product offerings KANKAKEE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer ...
Kensing AcquireSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kensing Acquire