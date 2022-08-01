Rise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA LA SUA LINE-UP PER LA GAMESCOM 2022Etichette personalizzate. Come scegliere il materiale adatto?Arte Unico: il concorso argentino per visual artist che racconta il ...Avenging Spirit RecensioneDeborah Dellucci propone un approccio olistico al dimagrimento su ...400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVTower of Fantasy sarà ufficialmente disponibile l’11 agostoUltime Blog

Kensing to Acquire Hopewell | VA Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters Operations from Evonik Corporation

Kensing Acquire
Acquisition expands Kensing's surfactant and Specialty Esters product offerings KANKAKEE, Ill., Aug. 1, ...

Kensing to Acquire Hopewell, VA Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters Operations from Evonik Corporation (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) Acquisition expands Kensing's surfactant and Specialty Esters product offerings KANKAKEE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of natural vitamin E, plant sterols, Specialty Esters and high-purity anionic Surfactants, and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to Acquire the Hopewell, Virginia Amphoteric Surfactants and Specialty Esters manufacturing Operations (the "Business") from Evonik Corporation ...
