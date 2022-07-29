400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVTower of Fantasy sarà ufficialmente disponibile l’11 agostoMario Mart 8 Deluxe - Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi: Pacchetto 2Command & Conquer Remastered Edition e 9 giochi si aggiungono a ...The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - qualche messa a punto prima del ...Wild Circuit - Tornei fuori stagione di Wild Rift EsportsGuarda il Gran Turismo World Series in diretta da SalisburgoEZIO ED EIVOR DI UBISOFT IN BRAWLHALLAUltime Blog

Dynata Expands Partnership with Google | Becoming Cross-Media Brand-Lift Measurement Partner for YouTube

Dynata Expands
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Brands and agencies are now able to holistically compare advertising performance aCross all channels ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dynata Expands Partnership with Google, Becoming Cross-Media Brand-Lift Measurement Partner for YouTube (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Brands and agencies are now able to holistically compare advertising performance aCross all channels under Measurement, including YouTube DALLAS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and Measurement, today expanded its Partnership with Google as a third-party Brand-Lift Measurement provider approved to include YouTube as part of a Cross-Media study. Brands and agencies now can leverage Dynata's advertising solutions to measure advertising effectiveness, optimize Media spend and improve marketing ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Dynata Expands Partnership with Google, Becoming Cross-Media Brand-Lift Measurement Partner for YouTube

Brands and agencies are now able to holistically compare advertising performance across all channels under measurement, including YouTube ...

OAN Partners with NetRange to Expand its CTV Reach Globall

One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news announced today that it is now available through a partnership with NetRange in the U.S. and a phased ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dynata Expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dynata Expands Dynata Expands Partnership with Google