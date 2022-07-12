GenScript' s SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit Receives European Approval for Direct-to-Consumer Sale

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) -'s latest at-home rapid test is designed to help individuals make better health decisions regarding-CoV-2 exposure; it detectsantibodies in patients who have either been infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated against the disease RISJSWIJK, Netherlands, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/Biotech (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary ofBiotech Corporation ("", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology company, announced that its-CoV-2Kit is now available fortos, across theUnion. The kit has...