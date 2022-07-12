Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

GenScript' s SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit Receives European Approval for Direct-to-Consumer Sale

GenScript SARS
- GenScript's latest at-home rapid test is designed to help individuals make better health decisions ...

GenScript's SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit Receives European Approval for Direct-to-Consumer Sale (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - GenScript's latest at-home rapid test is designed to help individuals make better health decisions regarding SARS-CoV-2 exposure; it detects Neutralizing antibodies in patients who have either been infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated against the disease RISJSWIJK, Netherlands, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

GenScript Biotech (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology company, announced that its SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit is now available for Sale, Direct to Consumers, across the European Union. The kit has European ...
